DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
