DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.