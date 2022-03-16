Dycom Industries (DY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – Dycom Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Dycom Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Dycom Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $115.00.

3/2/2022 – Dycom Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/27/2022 – Dycom Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,093. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $22,792,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,640,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

