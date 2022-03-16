eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.