Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 14.2%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 25,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 395,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ebix by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

