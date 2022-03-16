Edmp Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.