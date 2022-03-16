Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,489 shares of company stock worth $5,168,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

