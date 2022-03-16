Edmp Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 5.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

