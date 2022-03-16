Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $438,396.60 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

