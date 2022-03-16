Elliot Dean Hoops Acquires 4,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MP stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $1,598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $3,706,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $224,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

