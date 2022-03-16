Emercoin Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $11,537.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,859,395 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

