Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$56.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.08.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Enbridge stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.82. 10,823,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,619,983. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$44.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

