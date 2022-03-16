Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. 6,270,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

