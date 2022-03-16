Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.94

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $12.90. Enerplus shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 5,190,601 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

