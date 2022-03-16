Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 5398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.