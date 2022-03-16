Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3,301.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. 48,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.