Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 965,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. Entergy has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.