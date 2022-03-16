EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. 4,943,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,658. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.