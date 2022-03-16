EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $142.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

