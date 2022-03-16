Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Docebo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.