Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tscan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tscan Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

