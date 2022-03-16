Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ETRN traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,910. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after buying an additional 537,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

