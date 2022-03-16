ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

GWH traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 1,055,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

