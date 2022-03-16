Ethel Isaacs Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Ethel Isaacs Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $14,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CLDT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.88.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
