ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Up 1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.