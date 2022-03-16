Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

ERM stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £979.24 million and a PE ratio of 75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 910.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 978.01. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a one year low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62).

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,338.10). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 898 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £40,005.90 ($52,023.28).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

