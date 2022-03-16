Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

