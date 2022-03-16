Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 687,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

