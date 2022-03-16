Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $65,214,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,870. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.