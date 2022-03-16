EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Announces Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVCM remained flat at $12.60 during trading on Wednesday. 44,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.89.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

