Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

