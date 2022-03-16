Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $276,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.