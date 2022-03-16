Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $389,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

