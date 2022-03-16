Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $718,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average is $251.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

