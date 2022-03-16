Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,783 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,562.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,136 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $385.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.74 and a 200 day moving average of $418.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.42 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

