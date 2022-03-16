Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,989. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

