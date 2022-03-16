Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 133,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,024. The company has a market cap of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

