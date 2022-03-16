Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 347,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

