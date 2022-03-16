Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

