Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 466 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.53 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.99.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

