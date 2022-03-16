Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 142.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.48.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.