Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 142.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.