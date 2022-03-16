Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $163,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

