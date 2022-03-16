Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $188,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 96,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 194.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 354,108 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

