Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,428 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

