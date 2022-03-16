ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.28. ExlService posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. ExlService has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,200 shares of company stock worth $274,150. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

