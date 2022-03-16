Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.