Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

