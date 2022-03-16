Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 112597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Specifically, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,764 shares of company stock worth $5,767,688. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

