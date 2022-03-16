Feng-Ming Wang Sells 2,982 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $897,889.23.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.