Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Declares $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

FERG traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $144.39. 478,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($201.56) to £140 ($182.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,641.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

