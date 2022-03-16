Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,080,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

